Akrometrix Launches New Warpage Metrology System – the Tabletop Shadow Moiré (TTSM)

Akrometrix, LLC, the leading provider of thermal warpage and strain metrology equipment to both the front- and back-end semiconductor and electronics industries, is pleased to announce that it has launched its newest warpage metrology system – the Tabletop Shadow Moiré (TTSM) system.

Over the years, many of our customers who are using our systems for thermal warpage metrology have stated a need for an ultra-fast, highly accurate room temperature warpage metrology system. Additionally, they wanted a system that was small enough for a tabletop operation and that would allow them to utilize all the software features of our thermal warpage systems, only at room temperature. Mayson Brooks, Akrometrix President.

The TTSM meets this demand – enabling customers to measure warpage of substrates up to 300mm x 310 mm (a 300mm wafer or two JEDEC trays) with the entire measurement taking less than two seconds. Whether individual parts or a JEDEC tray of multiple parts, the TTSM provides an ultra-fast and highly accurate measurement at room temperature that is suited for tabletop use.

For more information about Akrometrix’s warpage metrology systems, please contact [email protected] or visit www.akrometrix.com.

Akrometrix is the leader in thermal warpage and strain metrology for the front-end/back-end wafer, back-end packaging/assembly, panel and the PCB/component markets. The company provides both capital equipment and test services to measure warpage and strain in temperatures from -50°C to 300°C on virtually any substrate up to 600mm x 600mm, regardless of shape. Located in Atlanta, Georgia, Akrometrix has been serving customers worldwide for more than 20 years based on technology developed at Georgia Tech. For more information, contact Akrometrix at [email protected] or visit www.akrometrix.com.