Princeton Instruments Introduces New Scholars Grant Program for Spectroscopy

Princeton Instruments is pleased to announce a new Scholars Grant Program that will provide financial assistance grants to researchers and educators who are seeking the latest highperformance spectroscopy tools for their labs and classrooms. The new program will also allow students to apply for travel assistance grants.

A limited number of “in-kind” financial assistance grants will be awarded by Princeton Instruments based on the technical/scientific merit of the applicant’s research as well as innovative use of optical UV-VIS-NIR spectroscopy. Each of these Gold, Silver, or Bronze financial assistance grants ($10,000 / $5,000 / $2,500) is redeemable towards the purchase of a new Princeton Instruments FERGIE™ spectroscopy system.

The aberration-free FERGIE spectrograph features a built-in, low-noise, cooled detector along with its own specially engineered ecosystem of accessories, which includes elegant light-coupling CUBES, laser sources, fiberoptics, and beautifully designed software. FERGIE facilitates applications such as Raman spectroscopy, absorption/transmission spectroscopy, microspectroscopy, time-resolved spectroscopy, and fluorescence spectroscopy. With a footprint smaller than a lab notebook, FERGIE permits experts and novices alike to assemble spectroscopy experiments quickly and easily on top of a standard desk.


Experiments that would otherwise require hours of labor before any spectral data could be acquired now take only a few minutes to set up. FERGIE arrives ready to use right out of the box… there’s no need to mess around with alignments or calibrations. This ingenious new system really does change the way scientific spectroscopy is done!

Ravi Guntupalli, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Princeton Instruments

In addition to the financial assistance grants being made available for the purchase of FERGIE spectrographs, Princeton Instruments’ new Scholars Grant Program will provide a limited number of travel assistance grants. These awards, up to $500 each, are being offered to help students cover conference travel expenses when they are presenting spectroscopy-related papers. Qualified travel expenses include registration fees, transportation, meals, and accommodations.

Application forms for the Scholars Grant Program, as well as the terms and conditions associated with this exciting new Princeton Instruments initiative, can be found online at www.princetoninstruments.com/fergie

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Establishing a Graphene Industry and the Issues Faced

In this interview, Chris Gilbey, co-founder and CEO of Imagine Intelligent Materials, talks to AZoM about the position of the graphene industry today, and how Imagine Intelligent Materials is aiming to develop the industry further.

Establishing a Graphene Industry and the Issues Faced

The Benefits of the Hybrid Honeycomb Breadboard

For years, engineers have had to choose between a machined aluminium plate and a honeycomb optical breadboard. Steve Ryan, Divisional Vice President at Technical Manufacturing Corporation TMC talks to AZoM about their new product the Hybrid Honeycomb Breadboard which combines the best of both.

The Benefits of the Hybrid Honeycomb Breadboard

More Content from Princeton Instruments

See all content from Princeton Instruments