Princeton Instruments Introduces New Scholars Grant Program for Spectroscopy

Princeton Instruments is pleased to announce a new Scholars Grant Program that will provide financial assistance grants to researchers and educators who are seeking the latest highperformance spectroscopy tools for their labs and classrooms. The new program will also allow students to apply for travel assistance grants.

A limited number of “in-kind” financial assistance grants will be awarded by Princeton Instruments based on the technical/scientific merit of the applicant’s research as well as innovative use of optical UV-VIS-NIR spectroscopy. Each of these Gold, Silver, or Bronze financial assistance grants ($10,000 / $5,000 / $2,500) is redeemable towards the purchase of a new Princeton Instruments FERGIE™ spectroscopy system.

The aberration-free FERGIE spectrograph features a built-in, low-noise, cooled detector along with its own specially engineered ecosystem of accessories, which includes elegant light-coupling CUBES, laser sources, fiberoptics, and beautifully designed software. FERGIE facilitates applications such as Raman spectroscopy, absorption/transmission spectroscopy, microspectroscopy, time-resolved spectroscopy, and fluorescence spectroscopy. With a footprint smaller than a lab notebook, FERGIE permits experts and novices alike to assemble spectroscopy experiments quickly and easily on top of a standard desk.



Experiments that would otherwise require hours of labor before any spectral data could be acquired now take only a few minutes to set up. FERGIE arrives ready to use right out of the box… there’s no need to mess around with alignments or calibrations. This ingenious new system really does change the way scientific spectroscopy is done! Ravi Guntupalli, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Princeton Instruments

In addition to the financial assistance grants being made available for the purchase of FERGIE spectrographs, Princeton Instruments’ new Scholars Grant Program will provide a limited number of travel assistance grants. These awards, up to $500 each, are being offered to help students cover conference travel expenses when they are presenting spectroscopy-related papers. Qualified travel expenses include registration fees, transportation, meals, and accommodations.

Application forms for the Scholars Grant Program, as well as the terms and conditions associated with this exciting new Princeton Instruments initiative, can be found online at www.princetoninstruments.com/fergie