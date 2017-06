Image Credits: labtech.com

Labtech International Ltd is pleased to offer a generous trade-in that allows existing UK and Ireland users of the NanoDrop™ ND1000 to upgrade to the latest specification NanoDrop™ One microvolume UV/visible spectrophotometer.

Just some of the highlights of the NanoDrop™ One include:

Acclaro™ specimen intelligence – contaminant detection

Auto blank, auto measure – improved workflow

Bubble detection – improved measurement Integrity

Compact standalone design – reduced footprint

For further details of this offer please contact Labtech International Ltd: [email protected] Tel: 01435 51700