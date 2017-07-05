Trolley Mounted Ballistic Shield System from Morgan Advanced Materials Enables Superior Manouevrability for Elite Forces

Image Credits: Morgan Advanced Materials

To enhance mobility while delivering maximum protection against a range of potential enemy threats, Morgan Advanced Materials has developed a lightweight, highly mobile trolley system to complement its series of LASA® Ballistic Shields.

The latest innovation from Morgan Advanced Materials’ Composite and Defence Systems business acts as a mobile wall in the event of enemy fire. The presence of a trolley system ensures that soliders can continue to move uninhibited, confident in the knowledge they are well protected from enemy bullets. In situations where conflict can break out at a moment’s notice, it is important that soldiers are fully equipped to respond quickly and efficiently to any potential threats. The unique design of the system ensures that shields can be quickly removed and reconnected to the trolley as required, offering increased protection without hindering agility.

A pioneer in world-leading ballistics technology, Morgan’s range of LASA® Ballistic Shields have been proven to offer superior protection to NIJ 0101.06 Level III and against the following special threats: 7.62 x 51mm 149gr M80 FMJ; 5.56 x 45mm 55gr Ball (M193); and 7.62 x 39mm 123gr PS Ball (Mild Steel Core). Despite the superior levels of protection on offer, the use of specially-developed proprietary composite materials allows for exceptional multi-hit performance at a significantly lower weight than many alternative solutions currently available on the market, in some cases by up to 20%.