Premium Combination for Pre- and Fine-Grinding

Image Credits: Fritsch

For especially fast continuous premium pre- and fine-grinding of large quantities of coarse material, the combination of the Jaw Crusher PULVERISETTE 1 premium line and the Disk Mill PULVERISETTE 13 premium line is the ideal solution. Together, they form an efficient, heavy-duty, high-performance grinding instrument with integrated Riffle Sample Splitter. This gives you the full range of opportunities for optimal sample preparation with a feed size of up to 95 mm and final fineness of down to 0.05 mm – all in a single step.

Premium combination for integrated pre- and fine-grinding;

  • Powerful continuous pre- and fine-grinding
  • Compact in a single instrument with integrated Riffle Sample Splitter
  • High throughput for production of small amounts
  • Maximum feed size 95 mm
  • Minimum final fineness 0.05 mm
  • Integrated representative sample division

After the comminution in the Jaw Crusher PULVERISETTE 1 premium line, the ground material falls directly into the Riffle Sample Splitter integrated in the collecting vessel and is automatically divided into representative samples. The division ratio can be set as desired, from 1:1 to 1:6.

