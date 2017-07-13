Posted in | Materials Testing

Mecmesin - Launch of the OmniTest-5.0™ Universal Testing Machine

Mecmesin is pleased to announce the launch of the new OmniTest-5.0™ Universal Testing Machine.

Designed to meet the diverse needs of both R&D laboratories and QA environments, this new generation of universal testing machines offers enhanced performance and capability making it ideal for both Product and Materials testing applications up to a capacity of 5kN.

Flexible, reliable, and excellent value for money, the OmniTest-5.0™ is supplied with Mecmesin’s new VectorPro™ MT material analysis software, enabling testing to many internationally recognised standards. Supplied with or without an extensometer depending on the customer’s actual testing requirement.

The OmniTest-5.0™ can test a wide range of materials, including metals, polymers, composites, fabrics, glass and ceramics using an extensive selection of grips and fixtures, demonstrating Mecmesin’s renowned application solving capability.

For more information please click here

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Establishing a Graphene Industry and the Issues Faced

In this interview, Chris Gilbey, co-founder and CEO of Imagine Intelligent Materials, talks to AZoM about the position of the graphene industry today, and how Imagine Intelligent Materials is aiming to develop the industry further.

Establishing a Graphene Industry and the Issues Faced

More Content from Mecmesin Limited

See all content from Mecmesin Limited