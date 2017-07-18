Mounted Reference Flat Aids Alignment of Super Laser

Image Credits: Optical Surfaces Ltd.

Optical Surfaces Ltd. has produced a 600mm diameter mounted reference flat mirror that will enable Thales (www.thalesgroup.com) to perform the alignment of the laser beam expanders implemented in the High Peak Power Laser System for the prestigious ELI-NP project* in Romania.

Working in a uniquely stable manufacturing environment, Optical Surfaces skilled staff was able to produce the silver coated, 2-axis gimbal mounted reference flat with a surface accuracy of better than 20nm rms and surface quality of 40/20 scratch/dig.

The optimised beam expanders will be used to produce a precisely expanded laser beam which will enable smaller laser spot sizes to be achieved when used in combination with additional focusing optics. This is very useful in laser focusing optimisation.

The Extreme Light Infrastructure for Nuclear Physics (ELI-NP) project* aims to develop an unique and high technology research center in Magurele (Romania) including the most powerful laser system ever achieved: a 2x10PW laser system. . The €60 million contract awarded to Thales to develop the laser system is the largest contract by a national research institute under a European-funded programme.