U.S. Naval Research Laboratory to Showcase Innovation at 2017 Naval Future Force Science and Technology Expo

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) will showcase innovative science and technology at the Office of Naval Research’s (ONR) biennial 2017 Naval Future Force Science and Technology (S&T) Expo. The two-day event will take place July 20-21, 2017 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The Expo, held every two years is the premier science and technology event for the Navy and Marine Corps.

Media are invited to hear Commanding Officer Capt. Scott Moran deliver an overview of NRL, and Director of Research Dr. Bruce Danly moderate a panel discussion on collaborating with NRL.

Capt. Moran will deliver his overview of NRL, Thursday, July 20, 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in room 146B. Dr. Danly will immediately follow with panel discussion from 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

During the Expo NRL scientists and engineers will be on hand each day to present their advanced research.

Media are invited to speak with NRL scientists and engineers each day, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

NRL Displays:

Mixed Odor Delivery Device (MODD) – MODD is a safe, low cost, and time effective way to train the canines on the odor of homemade explosives

GelMan Cellpack – Made up of synthetic bones and soft tissue, the GelMan surrogates help NRL scientists understand how helmets and armor protect the warfighter

Transparent Armor – NRL has developed a new energy deflection mechanism that can be used in transparent polymer armor design

DRC-Hubo Robots – The primary technical goal of the The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotics Challenge (DRC) was to develop human-supervised ground robots capable of executing complex tasks in dangerous, degraded, human engineered environments.

Naval Environmental Integration Framework (NEIF) – The NEIF is designed to integrate and display heterogeneous information streams or datastores into a common Navy-wide framework

Tileserver and Geospatial Hub – The NRL Tileserver and Geospatial Hub service-enable large raster and vector datasets in order to quickly and efficiently distribute and process data for the DoD community

Adaptive and Reconfigurable Radio Frequency Technologies – By exploiting new architectures and materials, emerging adaptive RF technologies enhance surveillance, communications, and electronic warfare capabilities in contested spectrum battlespaces.

CICADA – The Close-In Covert Autonomous Disposable Aircraft (CICADA) mk5 is the smallest, simplest, and lowest-cost air vehicle that can precision-emplace a sensor on the battlefield.

Ion Tiger/Hybrid Tiger – NRL and ONR's Ion Tiger proves that hydrogen fuel cells can be used for propulsion of long endurance unmanned air vehicles

iPOWER – iPOWER is a mission planning app for handheld devices that estimates the amount of energy a dismounted warfighter will require for a mission and the lightest way to satisfy that energy requirement

VXS-1 – NRL’s Scientific Development Squadron One will be on hand to discuss its airborne research platforms and recent work.

TALON – Displayed in ONR Pavilion is NRL’s robust, low-cost, automated free space optical (FSO) terminal for the Tactical Line-of-sight Optical communications Network (TALON) Future Naval Capabilities program, sponsored by ONR

For more information, or for news organizations interested in covering event, please contact Steven Van Der Werff, Media Officer at office 202-767-1936 cell 850-449-9260 or by email at [email protected] ; [email protected]

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory provides the advanced scientific capabilities required to bolster our country's position of global naval leadership. The Laboratory, with a total complement of approximately 2,500 personnel, is located in southwest Washington, D.C., with other major sites at the Stennis Space Center, Miss., and Monterey, Calif. NRL has served the Navy and the nation for over 90 years and continues to advance research further than you can imagine.