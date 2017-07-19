Register For Our Seminar Today – Importance of Powder Flow Properties in Formulation Design

Image Credits: Freeman Technology

Register today to secure your place at a half day seminar hosted by Freeman Technology in Japan – ‘The Importance of Powder Flow Properties in Formulation Design’.

The free event hosted by our Product Manager, Takashi Nishimura, will take place on 5th September at Kobe Kokusai Kaikan Seminar House. Mr Nishimura will provide an overview of the application of the FT4 Powder Rheometer® and introduce new technology for in-line real time process monitoring.

The seminar will also see presentations from Professor Takeuchi, who will discuss the latest trends in process design for solid dosage form and the importance of powder rheometry, and Professor Masuda, who will discuss the methodologies associated with measuring powder flow properties.

Please click here to view the full agenda.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Enhancing Dynamic Vapor Sorption

Recent innovations in Dynamic Vapor Sorption include instruments that facilitate parallel experiments, an ultrasonic sensor for direct vapor concentration measurements and integrated Raman spectroscopy for the observation of phase changes.

Enhancing Dynamic Vapor Sorption

Understanding Polarization and its Benefits

In this Interview, Sue Berets, Application Scientist from Harrick Scientific talks to AZoM about Polarization and why Harrick Scientific produces many of its accessories polarizer ready.

Understanding Polarization and its Benefits

More Content from Freeman Technology

See all content from Freeman Technology