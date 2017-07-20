IONICON Launches AMC-Monitor T-1000 for the Semiconductor Industry

Image Credits: IONICON Analytik

IONICON Analytik, the Austrian based leading manufacturer of real-time trace VOC analyzers, introduces a new modular and flexible platform for airborne molecular contamination (AMC) monitoring in typical semiconductor applications such as:

  • FOUP analysis for AMC with a focus on VOC and condensables incl. full integration with the Pfeiffer Vacuum APA 302 pod analyzer
  • Clean-room monitoring in fabrication plants: automated detection of AMC at multiple sampling points with an integrated multiplexing system, directly in the fab at variable locations and even at the tool-level
  • Monitoring of outside and intake air: automated fence line monitoring incl. alarm levels, up- and downstream filter testing

AMC-Monitor T-1000

This comprehensive monitoring solution is now based on IONICON’s renowned PTR-TOFMS series bundled with the new “AME” analysis software. The Automated Measurement and Evaluation (AME) suite offers pre-set recipes for the specific monitoring challenges. The analyzer will scan automatically, identify target substances in the data and visualize the concentration of the selected AMC in real-time. An intelligent pattern matching algorithm provides accurate quantitative information of the identified contaminants, even in complex measurement environments.

The AMC-Monitor T-1000 enables the automated quantification of several hundred substances in real-time. Using the innovative PTR-TOF technology, all detectable compounds are analyzed simultaneously, with high sensitivity, and very low detection limits of < 1 pptv.

The IONICON experts with their extensive experience in analytical chemistry provide pre-set recipes to choose from for the analysis of target species according to the particular foundry’s or tool manufacturer’s need, covering relevant chemicals present.

A scalable built-in multiplexing system minimizes analysis costs per sampling point. Remote operation and data transmission via Modbus TCP allows for integration into industrial systems. It is available as stand-alone instrument or fully integrated with the Pfeiffer Vacuum APA 302 FOUP analyzer. The AMC-Monitor is a cost effective all-in-one solution for today and future VOC monitoring requirements.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Enhancing Dynamic Vapor Sorption

Recent innovations in Dynamic Vapor Sorption include instruments that facilitate parallel experiments, an ultrasonic sensor for direct vapor concentration measurements and integrated Raman spectroscopy for the observation of phase changes.

Enhancing Dynamic Vapor Sorption

More Content from IONICON Analytik

See all content from IONICON Analytik