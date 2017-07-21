Diamond Heat Treat Purchases TITAN® Vacuum Furnace to Support IGT and Aerospace Industries

Image Credits: Ipsen

With a focus on pursuing additional market sectors, including IGT and Aerospace, Diamond Heat Treat purchased a TITAN® H6 vacuum furnace with 6-bar gas quenching to expand their capabilities. They will also rely on Ipsen to provide local, hands-on support for installation, start-up supervision and personnel training.

While Diamond Heat Treat – acquired by Calvert Street Capital Partners – already has three vacuum furnaces at their Rockford, Illinois facility, the new TITAN furnace’s range of process capabilities allows them to better address key needs for different markets. According to Mike Sobieski, CEO of the thermal processing strategy, “This addition of technical capabilities is in line with our strategy of partnering with family-owned thermal processing companies and then investing in both people and equipment to enable profitable growth.”

One of Ipsen’s modular heat-treating systems, the TITAN features a 36” x 48” x 36” (915 mm x 1,220 mm x 915 mm) work zone with a 3,000-pound (1,361 kg) load capacity. This furnace is also capable of operating at temperatures of 1,000 °F to 2,400 °F (538 °C to 1,316 °C) with ±10 °F (±6 °C) temperature uniformity. Overall, Ipsen's TITAN vacuum heat-treating systems provide an advanced solution with their ability to deliver powerful performance, cutting-edge technology and immediate delivery.

Ipsen is more than just an equipment manufacturer, though. They also offer expert-driven solutions for customers' needs through all stages of the system's life cycle, no matter the location – whether it is facilitating on-site installation, providing expert training and start-up assistance or delivering responsive field support and spare parts. To learn more about the TITAN system, visit www.IpsenUSA.com/TITAN.