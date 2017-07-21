NDC Technologies Meets the Tobacco Industry’s Growing Demand for Higher Product Quality with the Brand New TM710e V and latest InfraLab Sensors

NDC Technologies, a leading global provider of measurement and control solutions, is proud to unveil its brand new TM710e V and InfraLab models for total volatiles measurement in the Tobacco industry.

The tobacco industry faces a number of production challenges based around quality, process and productivity. Processors are looking for better ways to control moisture and other key product constituents as a strategic move to producing higher quality products in less time while reducing manufacturing costs. Our TM710e V on-line and InfraLab at-line sensors enable tobacco processors to accurately control blend moisture at key points in Primary and GLT processes to achieve faster making speeds and target in-pack moisture content – without worrying about process, environmental or product variables affecting measurements. Ian Benson, Marketing Director at NDC Technologies.

The TM710e V on-line tobacco sensor, when used to measure Primary tobacco, uses key measurement locations such as exit DCC/DCCC, Burley Toaster, final blends and all intermediate stages of processing, in order to ensure consistent quality and excellent performance. In GLT processing, the TM710e V can be used at all stages of leaf processing, but, in particular, after the re-ordering, pre-baling stage.

Similarly, NDC’s world renowned InfraLab series at-line sensors are now capable of total volatile measurements, removing the need for Tobacco manufacturers to invest in expensive and time consuming laboratory equipment and techniques.

Like NDC’s already well established TM710e sensor, TM710e V model is used by the industry’s leading tobacco processors to precisely measure moisture, nicotine, sugars, temperature and other components with consistent results. This versatile sensor measures from very low moistures up to 60% with factory-set calibration. The TM710e V is engineered to meet the most demanding environments and performs reliably under any ambient lighting, relative humidity and temperature conditions. The TM710e V also offers flexible process connectivity and intuitive operator and supervisory interfaces.

For more information, visit: www.ndc.com/tobacco.