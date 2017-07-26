Ipsen Invests $1 Million in Heat Treatment Industry By Offering $50,000 Credits Toward the Purchase of New TITAN® Furnaces

Image Credits: Ipsen Inc

Ipsen believes that one of the most valuable things a company can do is invest in others. They are also committed to advancing the heat-treating industry with the latest innovations and updated equipment. As part of that commitment, they are investing $1,000,000 in the industry this year.

Companies can take advantage of Ipsen’s investment by trading in their old furnace to receive a $50,000 credit toward the purchase of a new TITAN® vacuum furnace (applies to the 2017 list price of any TITAN model). Ipsen will accept a trade in of any brand heat-treating furnace (vacuum or atmosphere) in any condition. To receive this credit, transactions must take place by October 31, and the new TITAN furnace must ship from Ipsen’s facility by December 31, 2017.

The TITAN vacuum furnace comes complete with PdMetrics®, an advanced predictive maintenance software platform, and it incorporates years of customer feedback to deliver user-friendly features, all while maintaining a global platform, small footprint and short delivery times. Available in several sizes and horizontal or vertical configurations, the TITAN provides powerful performance for both experienced and first-time heat treaters. It is Ipsen’s hope that this investment results in future growth and innovations – for you, your customers and the industry as a whole. Learn more about this opportunity at www.IpsenUSA.com/Invest