Recent Advances in Elemental Analysis for the Lithium Ion Battery Supply Are Detailed in New White Paper

Image Credits: SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH

Recent advances in elemental analysis for the lithium ion battery supply chain are detailed in a new white paper published today and available to download at https://goo.gl/fhhjNj.

The lithium ion battery supply chain extends from mines and refiners to makers of cells and battery packs and onto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Determining exactly what elements are present in a given material, and in exactly what amounts, can play a critical part in quality control at various processing phases.

A new white paper, "Recent Advances in Elemental Analysis for the Lithium Ion Battery Supply Chain," outlines the requirements for the elemental analysis of processed materials at selected steps in the chain, focusing on graphite, lithium salts, and cathode components.

The 12-page paper presents the latest advances in some traditional measurement solutions, such as ICP-OES analysis, for these materials. The paper also highlights two proven analytical technologies not yet commonly used for lithium ion battery applications: ED-XRF and ETV-ICP-OES. Those technologies offer exciting new capabilities and advantages — such as speed, convenience, and detection sensitivity — that recommend them for wider application in the battery industry.

Download “Recent Advances in Elemental Analysis for the Lithium Ion Battery Supply Chain,” at https://goo.gl/fhhjNj. The white paper is presented by SPECTRO Analytical Instruments, a leading global supplier of analytical instruments for optical emission and X-ray fluorescence spectrometry.