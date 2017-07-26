Researchers Use New Computational Model to Mimic Quorum Sensing Behavior in Synthetic Materials

A majority of organisms, starting from the smallest cell to humans, can change their behavior in crowded environments after sensing the local population density.

This behavior is called “quorum sensing” for social insects and bacteria. Now, computational modeling has been employed by Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh’s Swanson School of Engineering to imitate such quorum sensing (QS) behavior in synthetic materials, which could result in devices with self-regulation and self-recognition abilities.

Modeled microcapsules (image: grey spheres/gif: small circles) demonstrate “quorum sensing” behavior. A small collection of microcapsules remains dormant (left) whereas a large, crowded population exhibits oscillations in chemical activity (right), represented by circular waves of color (image)/cyclic color changes (gif).

These latest findings are based on research into biomimetic synthetic materials by Anna C. Balazs, Distinguished Professor of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, and Post-Doctoral Associate Henry Shum, who is currently working as Assistant Professor of Applied Mathematics at the University of Waterloo. The article, “Synthetic quorum sensing in model microcapsule colonies,” has been described in the journal PNAS.

Quorum sensing (QS) is a distinctive behavior of living organisms that allows them to initiate a specific behavior only when a critical threshold in population size and density are exceeded. This tunable self-awareness is apparent in macro systems such as bees selecting a site for a new hive, but is vital to cellular systems like bacteria, which produce and secrete signaling molecules that act as “autoinducers” once a specific population is reached. Creating a biomimetic response can allow synthetic materials to effectively “count”; this is, to sense and adapt to their environment once a preprogrammed threshold is reached. Dr. Anna C. Balazs, Distinguished Professor of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering

With regard to a biological system, low concentrations of autoinducers diffuse away and thus do not set off any response. Therefore, the system is in a kind of “off” state. On the other hand, the production of autoinducers leads to a detection and response when the cells achieve a specific number or quorum. This “on” state not only boosts the production of the signaling molecule but also activates additional metabolic pathways that are triggered by QS, which coordinates the distinctive behavior of the colony.

However, autoinducers tend to maintain the “on” state once activated so the system is less sensitive to subsequent decreases in the population. For self-regulating materials to unambiguously determine their present density, we modeled a colony of immobile microcapsules that release signaling chemicals in a “repressilator” network, which does not exhibit the same “memory” effect. Instead, we found that chemical oscillations emerge in the microcapsule colony under conditions that are analogous to achieving a quorum in biological systems. Henry Shum, Post-Doctoral Associate and Assistant Professor of Applied Mathematics at the University of Waterloo

According to the Researchers, their latest findings could lead to the development of innovative mechano-responsive materials, for example polymer gels with embedded QS elements. When compressed, these materials would trigger a specific chemical behavior and subsequently switch off when stretched, or when a particular temperature is achieved.

For example, you could have a robotic skin that solidifies to protect itself at a certain temperature, and then becomes “squishy” again when the temperature drops to a nominal level. Although our work is computational, the results show that the creation of self-recognizing and self-regulating synthetic materials is possible. Dr. Anna C. Balazs, Distinguished Professor of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering

This study was supported as part of the Center for Bio-Inspired Energy Science, an Energy Frontier Research Center funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Basic Energy Sciences under Award DE-SC0000989.