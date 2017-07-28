Advanced Gas Detection Made Simple

Image Credits: International Gas Detection Ltd.

Here at IGD we have launched the new TOC-625 MICRO, a multi-channel gas detection system, that can be configured with up to 6 detectors and 2 relay options. With 1 click automatic setup, deploying a gas detection system has never been easier.

The system is designed with advanced automatic set-up features. Once installed, all that is required to set-up the system is one click of a button.

Addressable gas detection systems allow you to quickly deploy an effective safety solution. The controller features auto-setup functions which enables auto-configuration of the gas detection system alarm levels, gas types and ranges.

The systems allow for the use of pre-calibrated detectors. Only a single cable is required to interconnect the controller, detectors and relay modules. Addressable gas detection systems of this type typically save up to 70% on installation costs.

There is also a pre-wired version of the system using plug and socketed cables (TOC-625-MCP). This version allows for installation by people with no gas detection experience. Cables are available in 1m, 3m and 10m lengths which can be interconnected to make specific length cable runs.

625 MICRO is ideal for a wide variety of applications that require a small gas detection system, these can include: