Economical Preheating Furnace Improves Safety

Related Stories

Image Credits: VHE

The VHE preheating furnace is economical in use and is priced to offer an excellent return on investment, with a short pay-back period.

Most smelters add cold aluminium metal to the charge of molten aluminium in the casthouse furnaces. This metal may be in the form of sows, pure offcuts, or other scrap arisings.

Such metal is frequently stored outdoors and can be wet. Charging of damp aluminium to hot furnaces results in the generation of large volumes of steam, and can cause steam explosions, in the worst cases blasting molten aluminium around the casthouse.

Traditionally, scrap metal has been heated with a gas flame to remove moisture, but such localised heating can never fully remove water, and steam explosion can still occur.

VHE‘s furnace, which is semi-automatic, is able to heat 15 tonnes of scrap to 200°C within 2 hours. At this temperature all water and many low-boiling point organics are fully removed. The oven is electrically heated and uses the recirculating air principle for best efficiency.

VHE has installed a preheating furnace for the Rio Tinto Alcan smelter at Straumsvík in Iceland.

 

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using Nanotechnology to Enhance the Properties of Everyday Materials

Our understanding of the nanoscale world is continually developing. Aaron Claeys, founder of Nanex, saw the potential of nanotechnology when the science was still in its infancy and recognised that nanoparticle based coatings could play a prominent role in extending the lifespan of materials.

Using Nanotechnology to Enhance the Properties of Everyday Materials

Enhancing Dynamic Vapor Sorption

Recent innovations in Dynamic Vapor Sorption include instruments that facilitate parallel experiments, an ultrasonic sensor for direct vapor concentration measurements and integrated Raman spectroscopy for the observation of phase changes.

Enhancing Dynamic Vapor Sorption
Tire Sealant Injectors

Tire Sealant Injectors

The Injector syringes dispense sealant with total accuracy, removing concerns regarding over-dosing or under-dosing. The screw attachment functions on all valve stems and prevents leakages.

From OKO Association

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »