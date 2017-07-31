Hosokawa Represents SMEs on Governments Industrial Digitisation Review

Image Credits: Hosokawa Micron Ltd.

Hosokawa Micron Ltd is among a group of businesses from across the UK participating in a review for Government of ‘Industrial Digitalisation’ and how to unlock the opportunities it presents. The review, chaired by Juergen Maier, CEO of Siemens UK, was announced in the Government’s Industrial Strategy Green Paper published in January 2016. Other participating companies include IBM, GSK, BAE Systems and Rolls Royce.

Hosokawa Gen4 was the subject of an SME case study presented to industry leaders at the Artificial Intelligence workshop held at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre’s Factory 2050 in Rotherham. Hosokawa Gen4, offers a smart support service that converts field data from equipment and systems into practical plant operating solutions and a structured approach to smarter supply chains and manufacturing processes. Uniquely combining machine capability and controls expertise, it offers the potential for intelligent manufacturing to gain production improvements.