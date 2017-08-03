B&W Tek Announces Updates to the NanoLIBS Handheld Analyzer

Image Credits: B&W Tek

B&W Tek, a mobile spectroscopy solutions company that delivers lab quality Raman, LIBS, UV-Vis and NIR solutions through user-friendly mobile platforms, is proud to announce updates to the NanoLIBS® handheld laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) analyzer for the pharmaceutical industry with upgraded hardware and the enhanced ability to identify a range of specific target salts.

The first of its kind, the NanoLIBS provides rapid incoming raw material identification and verification of monatomic salts based on elemental analysis without requiring reagents or the lengthy sample preparation of destructive laboratory methods. With its intuitive user interface and advanced algorithms, the NanoLIBS provides users a pass/fail result within seconds of scanning the material, including salts used to make liquid products, injectable solutions, intravenous preparations and dialysate solutions. Some of these salts include KBr, KCl, KI, NaBr and NaCl, while other materials are possible upon request.

The intuitive NanoLIBS OS software, which is 21 CFR pt. 11 compliant, allows for identification and investigation, library and method development and data transfer to centralize information on general servers. With a high brightness touchscreen, the user-friendly software makes it possible for non-technical users to use the device quickly and effectively.

The NanoLIBS allows companies to quickly implement a ready solution for raw material identification as a complementary tool to the NanoRam® handheld Raman spectrometer already in wide use among the industry for the identification and verification of APIs, excipients and intermediates. Combining the use of these two instruments provides a total solution for raw material testing requirements in the pharmaceutical industry, while also saving time and increasing productivity.

