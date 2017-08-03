Keysight Technologies Announces Collaboration with Sequans to Provide NB-IoT, LTE Cat-M1 Test Solutions

Image Credits: Keysights Technologies

Combined solution addresses customers' IoT deployment test needs and ensures compliance with 3GPP standards

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced an agreement with Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) whereby Keysight will use Sequans' Monarch LTE for IoT chip platform to provide support for NB-IoT and LTE-M customers using Keysight's E7515A UXM wireless test set. The integration assures customers that they have their test needs covered for IoT deployments and are in compliance with 3GPP standards.

Keysight and Sequans are developing products and solutions that are tailored for the IoT ecosystem and the companies are now working closely together to accelerate the deployment of IoT technologies in the industry.

"Keysight is excited to collaborate with Sequans and assist them with their test needs for NB-IoT," said Satish Dhanasekaran, president, Communications Solutions Group, Keysight Technologies. "Our network emulation solutions provide scalability and the capabilities needed to support design and test from initial requirements to formal conformance."

Our work with Keysight gives our customers assurance that our Monarch platform can fully support the NB-IoT and LTE-M 3GPP narrowband IoT technologies. While the two technologies are deploying at different rates around the world, with LTE-M, a priority in the USA, and NB-IoT, the priority in Europe and Asia, it's important that testing solutions support both, and our collaboration with Keysight enables this.

Danny Kedar, Vice President, IoT Business Unit, Sequans

