Automated “Pick & Place” 3D Optical Surface Inspection of Small Batches

Image Credits: Alicona

Alicona have launched another automated measurement solution to their range of robot based high resolution surface measurement systems.

This system is based on the well-established InfiniteFocus SL system along with a small collaborative robot. This configuration allows components to be automatically selected and placed on the measuring system for topographic profile measurement and surface finish measurement.

The results can be compared against CAD data and the user can be presented with a go-no go result via a traffic light display system.

The system is ideally suited for the in process measurement of small batches of precision engineered components for geometric and surface finish measurement.

Measurement capabilities (depending on optical magnification) include height steps down to 20nm, height range up to 16mm, Ra values down to 0,08µm, software is included for surface finish and profilometry.