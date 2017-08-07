Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Innovations in Electron Microscopy and Spectroscopy at M&M 2017

New analytical technologies improve workflows for life sciences and materials science researchers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, strengthened its leadership position in electron microscopy by launching new instruments that raise the standards for performance and automation in materials science and life sciences applications at Microscopy & Microanalysis (M&M) 2017 (booth 1318, 1412), in St. Louis, Missouri, August 6-10, 2017.

“Our customers are looking to accelerate innovation and enhance productivity in their labs in order to bring new materials and products to market faster,” said Dan Shine, president, analytical instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We’re introducing new products that build on our leading electron microscopy platform and demonstrate to customers how our broad suite of analytical technologies can advance their research in materials and life sciences.”

Accelerating the Cryo-electron Microscopy Revolution

Leveraging more than a decade of leadership in cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), Thermo Fisher continues to expand its industry-leading platform to make the analysis of proteins, protein complexes and other biomolecular structures faster, easier and more accessible.

This week, we look forward to engaging with our customers and learning how we can help them accelerate their discoveries. Our leading position in electron microscopy, gained through our acquisition of FEI, along with our spectroscopy expertise is a powerful combination. We are showcasing new innovations across our portfolio and also demonstrating our continued support of STEM education and women in science through our annual Women in Microscopy event. Mike Shafer, president, materials and structural analysis, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Delivering excellent performance and productivity, the new Thermo Scientific Krios G3i is designed to deliver innovative enhancements necessary for rapid adoption of cryo-EM. New features to the Krios cryo-transmission electron microscope, including auto-alignment, simplified user interface and extended sample lifetime, make the system easier to use, improves reproducibility and reduces time-to-results over previous generations.

The new breakthrough Thermo Scientific Glacios makes high-performance cryo-EM accessible to a broader range of scientists and applications, including pharmaceutical drug discovery and development. The Glacios combines an industry-leading price-performance, easy-to-use automation and a small footprint for simplified installation.

The Thermo Scientific Krios G3i and the Thermo Scientific Glacios cryo-transmission electron microscopes can be used independently or together in a single particle analysis workflow to make structural analysis of proteins, protein complexes and other biomolecular structures faster, easier and more accessible.

Cell biologists can now determine the structure of molecular complexes inside their cellular environment and gain deep insight into the function of those complexes. The Thermo Scientific Aquilos is the first commercial cryo-DualBeam electron microscope specifically designed to quickly and reliably prepare frozen biological samples for high-resolution tomographic imaging.

Enhancing Productivity, Versatility for Materials Science Research

The development of new materials and product applications, from construction and coatings to automotive and energy, requires scientists to study nanomaterials in a range of natural conditions and environments. The new Thermo Scientific Quattro field-emission environmental scanning electron microscope is designed for versatility. It enables scientists to perform high-resolution imaging and analysis of most materials under a wide range of experimental conditions.

Scientists requiring advanced materials characterization can turn to the new Thermo Scientific Talos F200i, a high-performance scanning transmission electron microscope that can be customized to meet customers’ imaging and analytical requirements. The Talos F200i features advanced automation and an intuitive interface to enable high-end imaging and analysis in a wide range of laboratory applications.

Designed to reduce sample analysis time when paired with scanning electron and transmission electron microscopes, the Thermo Scientific Pathfinder X-ray microanalysis software provides enhanced problem-solving capabilities, featuring a 30 mm2 windowless Thermo Scientific UltraDry EDS detector for improved light element mapping solutions. Additionally, Pathfinder’s COMPASS phase mapping feature now allows microscope users to map lithium for advanced lithium ion battery research.

Materials science researchers are able to transform their analysis capabilities with the Thermo Scientific DXR2xi Raman imaging microscope, which provides high-performance chemical imaging on an intuitive platform. Designed with simple operation, the DXR2xi microscope allows new and experienced users alike to rapidly gain accurate chemical data on their samples.

Celebrating Women in Microscopy

The annual Thermo Fisher Women in Microscopy breakfast will be held on Wednesday, August 9, at 7:00 am at the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel. The guest speaker is Dr. Lena F. Kourkoutis, Assistant Professor, Applied and Engineering Physics at Cornell University. Dr. Kourkoutis’ electron microscopy research focuses on understanding and controlling nanostructured materials.

In addition, Thermo Fisher will feature live demos, in-booth presentations, tutorials and scientific posters. For further information about Thermo Fisher and M&M 2017, please visit here.