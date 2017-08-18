Produce Quality Surface Potential Data Through Scanning Probe Microscopy

The devices sold by Park Systems are some of the most advanced microscopes available on the market today. They have a variety of EFM modes on their devices that allow you to complete thorough research. In their Enhanced EFM models, these devices have Dynamic Contact Electrostatic Force Microscopy (DC-EFM), Piezoelectric Force Microscopy (PFM), and Scanning Kelvin Probe Microscopy (SKPM). Park Systems has actually patented the DC-EFM mode.

Each of these modes can be beneficial to your research, but the Skipping Kelvin Probe Microscopy is key to producing the absolute value of the surface potential of your sample. The experts at Park Systems have perfected the science behind this mode to tune in your ability to produce quality results using the SKPM process. Overall, SKPM is similar to Enhanced EFM with DC bias. These methods use complex equations to produce quality surface data from the samples being examined.

The difference in the way that imaging is produced through the modes is how the signal from the lock-in amplifier is processed. There are detailed examples of how this signal is produced on the company’s website. These signals are represented by a ?, which you will see in the equation (2 x (C/D) x (VDC – VS) x VAC sin ?t) that is used to produce the imaging. Essentially, the value of the DC offset bias that will zero the ? signal is equivalent to the measure of the surface potential.

“Producing quality images of your samples is key when completing research, which is why at Park Systems we have developed a variety of modes to help you complete the most accurate research as possible,” states the company President, Keibock Lee, “We have equipped our devices with multiple modes, including Skipping Kelvin Probe Microscopy for your convenience. Through SKPM, you can produce a quality measurement of your samples surface potential. To learn more about this method and the products we sell, please visit our website or speak to a representative today.”

One area of research where SKPM has become known to be beneficial is in the semiconductor industry. This is because the method has been extensively used to characterize the electrical properties of metal and semiconductor surfaces and devices. However, SKPM has also been shown to identify the electrical properties in a variety of organic and biological materials. You can see firsthand images of how SKPM works and the products equipped with this imaging mode by visiting the Park System’s website.

Park Systems is a leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy systems with a full range of products. Multiple industries, such as engineers in chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, semiconductor, and data storage can benefit from their range of supplies. The products produced by Park Systems are represented in thousands of institutions and businesses worldwide. The main headquarters for this company is based in Santa Clara, California, but products produced are sold and supported worldwide with the many regional offices throughout the world. Each of Park Systems products are sold at the lowest operating cost, with high data accuracy, and superior productivity. To learn more about their products, please visit their website.

http://www.parkafm.com