Haydale Announces Advanced Composites Proposed Collaboration

Haydale, the global advanced materials group, is pleased to announce that it has agreed heads of terms for a technical and commercial collaboration with Rogers Advanced Composites Ltd (“RAC”).

RAC is developing a composites centre located close to the Solent on the UK’s South Coast. This collaboration will enable RAC to access Haydale’s extensive technical know-how in composites, polymers and resins and to incorporate the range of advanced graphene enhanced composites, developed by Haydale, into its existing and future projects.

RAC which has roots in the marine and yachting world, through its sister company Rogers Yacht Design, has built a strong reputation in the design and manufacture of advanced composite products. It is Haydale’s understanding that RAC is experiencing a strong demand for high quality composite solutions across a range of industrial sectors including marine, military and motor sport and that RAC is in the process of securing long term production contracts for an oil recovery project as well as several aerospace, military and motor racing projects. There are also some prospects in the rail and shipping sectors as well as new build high performance carbon fibre race boats and refits.

Haydale has developed three specific graphene enhanced carbon fibre pre pregs that offer designers the ability to improve and optimise structural performance characteristics. Each pre preg utilises functionalised graphene dispersed in epoxy resin formulations to deliver enhanced performance in a specific area namely:

  • Enhanced electrical conductivity (Lightning strike protection; Electromagnetic (EMI) and radio-frequency (RFI) shielding; strain gauges and interactive diagnostics)
  • Enhanced thermal conductivity (for the dissipation of heat)
  • Enhanced mechanical performance – modulus/wear resistance

Subject to individual projects being agreed, technical collaboration between Haydale and  RAC should enable their customers to achieve high performance and cost effective outcomes using the latest composite technology.

The work conducted over the past two years in mixing, dispersing and processing of a range of nanomaterials into high end epoxy resins is now enabling us to add significant value to the traditional composite offerings that have been available for many years. The speed at which RAC has moved and their ability to attract exciting commercial projects makes this an obvious partner for Haydale to demonstrate our added value capabilities. We look forward to working with the RAC on what is a very exciting collaboration.

Ray Gibbs, CEO, Haydale

Simon Rogers, CEO of RAC commented: “RAC is a design led composite manufacturing facility that is intent on adopting new technologies in the early stages of development.  The opportunity to work with Haydale and their new graphene and other Nano products fits very well with our company philosophy and we believe this new collaboration will be the beginning of a long-term relationship.This is a very exciting stage in the new graphene age and we are delighted to be part of it with Haydale.”

