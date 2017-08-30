Upcoming Events Focus on Heat Treatment Trends, Technology & Training

Fall 2017 is slated to be full of events that focus on heat treatment trends, technology and training. As you prepare to hone your skills and expand your areas of expertise, here are a few items you should add to your calendar:

October 3-5, Ipsen U (with special atmosphere session)

Hosted at Ipsen’s facility in Cherry Valley, Illinois, Ipsen U courses provide attendees with a broad overview of furnace equipment, processes and maintenance, as well as a hands-on approach to learning. Those that attend the October Ipsen U can extend their training at no extra cost with an additional day dedicated to atmosphere equipment and processes. Register at www.IpsenUSA.com/IpsenU.

October 23-25, Booth #1801, ASM Heat Treat/Gear Expo 2017

For those that want to network, connect with customers and hear about the latest industry research and trends, ASM Heat Treat/Gear Expo 2017 is the event of the year. With three days full of educational sessions, opportunities for hands-on training and a multitude of industry experts, the opportunities for learning never end.

Whether you are interested in vacuum furnace maintenance and the newest developments with augmented reality or the key considerations for upgrading existing equipment, you do not want to miss the following educational sessions:

Key Considerations When Planning to Upgrade Existing Vacuum Furnaces

Tuesday, October 24, 11:20 a.m. (A213-215)

Maintenance Tips for Maximizing Your Furnace's Life Span

Tuesday, October 24, 3 p.m. (Solutions Center, Booth #1631)

The Predictive Maintenance Experience: PdMetrics® with Augmented Reality

Wednesday, October 25, 2 p.m. (show floor)

Achieving Production Flexibility with Automated Multicell Systems

Wednesday, October 25, 2:20 p.m. (A220-222)

In addition to presenting the sessions listed above, Ipsen experts will also be available to discuss any questions you have at Booth #1801. The heat-treating industry is advancing at an accelerated pace. Make the most of ASM Heat Treat/Gear Expo 2017 by taking the time to visit the many booths, attend technical sessions and learn from your peers.