Introducing the X3000 DR & CT X-ray System

The X3000 system has just been released by North Star Imaging as an answer to customers needing a compact system with unique capabilities generally available on a larger X-ray or CT system.

NSI’s applications specialists can help you select the best combination of X-ray source and X-ray detector beneficial to your needs. The system has a cabinet dimension of 103.5 in (Width) x 51.9 in (Depth) x 79 in (Height) and has a maximum energy of 225kV with a geometric image magnification of up to >2000X.

Whether you need to penetrate through several inches of thick aluminum castings or focus on a gold bond wire that’s as thin as human hair, NSI’s specialists can configure your X3000 to address your needs.

