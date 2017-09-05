Accomplish More With Our New Fluoracle® Software Feature

This feature can be enabled by simply clicking on parameter settings (Credits: Edinburgh Instruments)

We are delighted to announce the arrival of a new batch measurement option to our Fluoracle software for the FS5 spectrofluorometer and FLS1000 Fluorescence Spectrometer.

Fluoracle now features a new batch measurement wizard in addition to all the standard instrument control and analysis options. Batch acquisition enables our customers to design a sequence of multiple different measurements including repetition, delays and loops. Batch routines can be stored and edited, saving time in long measurements and screening assays.

Our intention was to allow our customers to run their measurements for several hours or overnight whilst the instrument can be left unattended. This feature can save time and give the opportunity to concentrate on other tasks without checking on the progress of the measurements.

As one of the world’s leading manufacturers of state-of-the-art spectroscopic instrumentation we are striving to meet the most demanding research and technical requirements.

