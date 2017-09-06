Bruker Announces the New D8 DISCOVER PlusTM XRD System

Image Credits: Bruker

At the Japan Analytical Scientific Instruments Show (JASIS), Bruker announces the new D8 DISCOVER PlusTM X-ray diffraction (XRD) system. The D8 DISCOVER Plus combines the high power of the new TXS-HETM high-efficiency Turbo X-ray SourceTM with the unrivaled reliability and accuracy of the new high endurance ATLASTM goniometer.

The TXS-HE is optimized to deliver an extremely high intensity X-ray beam without compromising flexibility to meet the most demanding analytical needs in today’s research, development and process control. The TXS-HE significantly reduces data collection time compared to conventional X-ray sources and delivers better data quality, giving new insights into structural properties of investigated materials. Further, the additional speed of the TXS-HE enables the studies of dynamic processes including time dependent phase transitions and kinetics in materials better than ever before.

The advanced design of the new ATLAS goniometer delivers an even higher level of angular positioning accuracy, thus increasing the reliability of measured data for all applications. It is extremely robust ensuring that this level of performance is maintained for all configurations from classic powder diffraction to epitaxial thin-film characterization. As a result, the D8 DISCOVER Plus with ATLAS goniometer even tops Bruker’s unique total system alignment guarantee, setting the new standard for XRD laboratory systems.

By combining the high X-ray flux of the TXS-HE, the outstanding accuracy of the ATLAS goniometer, and the large detection area and dynamic range of the new EIGER2 R 500K multi-mode Hybrid Photon Counting (HPC) detector, the D8 DISCOVER Plus offers unmatched capabilities for the analytical tasks in materials research and analysis.