Join the EDAX Team at MCM 2017 in Rovinj, Croatia

The latest generation of Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy (EDS) Silicon Drift detectors (SDDs) will be presented.

These detectors are able to proceed very high count rates (>500 kcps) with excellent energy resolution values, mainly due to improvements made in electronics and material properties. These detectors use Silicon Nitride window, which offers higher transparency and is much more robust than previous polymer windows. Examples in the presentation explain that it is now possible to do high speed data collection without impacting the quality of the data acquired. We will also discuss improvements we have made using Electron Backscatter Diffraction (EBDS) to gain data at high speed and to develop post-processing features to enable better data quality and results. Post-processing routines based on our new OIM Analysis™ software, the quality of EBSD patterns, EDS spectra and analysis of anti-grains can be improved enormously to help users to get optimal results.

