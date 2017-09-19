Training Videos for CBRNE Professionals

Image Credits: FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems announces a new and highly informative CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive materials) training video series - FLIR PRIMED.

Available in English, French, German and Italian - FLIR PRIMED videos are a free, educational resource designed to provide first responders and security professionals with best practices for HAZMAT accidents and CBRNE attacks.

Throughout the video series, Grant Coffey, a retired Fire & Rescue Hazmat Team Coordinator and CBRNE expert of nearly 40 years, delivers best practices, industry insights, and street truth. In addition, each video concludes with a field checklist that responders can use right now. The first 5 episodes are available now for viewing at www.flir.co.uk/PRIMED, www.flir.fr/PRIMED, www.flir.de/PRIMED and www.flir.it/PRIMED.

FLIR PRIMED episode 1 introduces the video series and the importance of CBRNE best practice using the Prepare, Recognize, Input, Monitor, Experience and Decision methodology.

FLIR PRIMED episode 4 focuses on Explosives 101. Explosives are one of the weapons of choice for terrorists. They are easy to make and easy to trigger. This episode discusses the key actions and considerations at an explosive scene.

FLIR PRIMED episode 5 discusses Bio-Agents. Biological agents are some of the most toxic substances known to man. But unlike other agents, their effects are usually delayed and can spread like wildfire unseen. This episode covers appropriate personal protective equipment and what actions to take at a suspected biothreat scene.

Moving forward, every 2 months, 5 new FLIR PRIMED video will be available describing best practices, industry insights, and real-life experiences to help you stay prepared. Each episode will be accompanied by a field checklist or downloadable guide that you can use right now.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Testing Medical Device Connections In-Line with ISO 80369

Elayne Gordonov, Market Manager - Global Bio Market at Instron, talks to AZoM about physical testing requirements of syringes, Luer connections, and needle-based injection systems in-line with ISO 80369 standards for testing medical device connections used in different clinical applications.

Testing Medical Device Connections In-Line with ISO 80369

The Evolution of Plasma Treatment

As devices become smaller, the requirement for reliable connections becomes more important. Plasma treatment is used to improve and enhance reliability.

The Evolution of Plasma Treatment
Temperature Control System – A85

Temperature Control System – A85

The PRESTO A85 and W85 models from JULABO have the ability to cover a very extensive range of temperatures making them suitable for tough temperature-control operations in mini-plants, reactors and materials testing.

From JULABO GMBH

More Content from FLIR Systems

See all content from FLIR Systems