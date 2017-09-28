Rockford Heat Treaters Continues to Invest in Their Customers, Purchasing TITAN® H6 Vacuum Furnace

Image Credits: Ipsen

The original beta tester for the TITAN® vacuum furnace when it first launched – and the proud owner of more than 24 other Ipsen furnaces – Rockford Heat Treaters (RHT) remains focused on providing their customers with high-quality options so they can stay competitive in today’s market. As RHT continues to invest in their plant and equipment, they recently purchased a TITAN H6 to expand production capacity and cater to increased demand.

As a commercial heat treater, process versatility is essential in a shop where requirements change on a day-to-day, or even hour-to-hour, basis. Part of what appealed to the company about the TITAN product line is its high adaptability and part cleanliness. In fact, when they purchased the first TITAN furnace, it gave them the flexibility to expand their customer base and take jobs not previously possible. Their newest furnace continues in this tradition, and it will join many other Ipsen furnaces, including a complete atmosphere line of seven integral quench furnaces with ancillary washers and tempers, more than a dozen draw furnaces, a VFS® vacuum furnace and four other vacuum furnaces.

The TITAN H6 has a 36” W x 36” H x 48” D (915 mm x 915 mm x 1,220 mm) all-graphite hot zone with a 3,000-pound (1,361 kg) load capacity. Equipped with a diffusion pump, this furnace allows them to meet Aerospace requirements and process sensitive materials that require deep vacuum levels. RHT also took advantage of several Ipsen support offerings, including on-site inspection of the installation, equipment start up and personnel training. This support, coupled with Ipsen’s inventory of speculation-based TITAN furnaces, allowed RHT to begin processing customer parts within five weeks of issuing the purchase order.

With the current option to trade in an old furnace and receive a $50,000 credit toward a new TITAN® vacuum furnace, other companies can invest in their customers while adding the latest innovations to their facility as well. The TITAN vacuum furnace incorporates years of customer feedback to deliver user-friendly features, all while maintaining a global platform, small footprint and short delivery times. Available in several sizes and horizontal or vertical configurations, the TITAN provides powerful performance for both experienced and first-time heat treaters. Learn more about this opportunity at www.IpsenUSA.com/Invest.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using Dynamic Vapour Sorption to Analyse Foodstuff Moisture Content

The relationship between foodstuffs, their internal water content and any external moisture has a huge impact on food quality and shelf life. Dynamic vapour sorption allows food manufacturers and distributors to understand exactly what this relationship is.

Using Dynamic Vapour Sorption to Analyse Foodstuff Moisture Content
Height Gage – V8 from Trimos

Height Gage – V8 from Trimos

Trimos has developed the V8, a new instrument in its height gage series after the successful launch of the V-line height gages. The V8’s mechanical design and delivery scope are identical to the V9.

From Trimos SA Instruments

More Content from Ipsen

See all content from Ipsen