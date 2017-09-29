Spectradyne Awarded Prestigious NSF TECP Grant

Spectradyne is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Technology Enhancement for Commercial Partnerships (TECP) grant from the National Science Foundation. The grant extends the company’s ongoing SBIR Phase II grant entitled “A low-cost instrument for rapid sub-micron particle size and concentration measurement”, and leverages the strong support of four co-development partners, including Particle Sciences Inc., Nanocomposix Inc., as well as one of the ten largest biopharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Franklin Monzon, Chief of Strategy at Spectradyne and Principle Investigator on the grant described the project he designed: “The planned studies will focus on four key areas in which our partners excel, and demonstrate the significant value that our technology can deliver in each one.”

I’m very excited about this project. The technical pilot design of the grant will enable us and our partners to accomplish a broad set of mutually beneficial objectives. This is a great opportunity for us to work with key industry leaders to understand their needs in more depth, so we can continue to improve our product in a customer-driven manner. Jean-Luc Fraikin, CEO, Spectradyne

The four co-development sponsors each represent different categories of companies working with nanoparticles in the pharmaceutical industry: Contract Development and Manufacturing, nanoparticle manufacturing for reagents and diagnostics, nanoparticlebased drug development, and more conventional protein therapeutics. In the project, each sponsor will embed the Spectradyne nCS1 into its workflow after completing a set of technical evaluations that are specific to that sponsor’s particular domain of expertise. Testing will include direct comparisons of the nCS1 to a variety of established particle sizing methods. Spectradyne will use the partners’ feedback in these areas to enhance its current product offering as well as to guide more long-term R&D objectives.