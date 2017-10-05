High-Performance Grinding Down Into the Nano Range!

Image Credits: FRITSCH GmbH

Now available for sample quantities up to 450 ml and a max. feed size up to 10 mm – with premium performance, usability and safety!

With two grinding stations, we have developed the NEW FRITSCH Planetary Mill PULVERISETTE 5 premium line as the ‘big sister’ to the PULVERISETTE 7 premium line: Your ideal mill for fast wet and dry grinding of hard, medium-hard, soft, brittle and moist samples as well as for mechanical alloying, mixing and homogenising of larger sample quantities with reliable results down into the nano range – and an absolutely secure automatic clamping of the bowls by the mill.

Your advantages with the Planetary Mill PULVERISETTE 5 premium line:

Extra strong 2.2 kW drive power and extremely high centrifugal acceleration up to 64 g and up to 800 rpm (rotational speed of the bowl 1600 rpm)

Motor-driven ServoLOCK clamping of the grinding bowls

Safe and user-independent reproducible clamping

2 grinding stations for grinding bowls 160 ml, 250 ml and 500 ml volume

Intuitive touchscreen operation with colour display

Grinding has never been safer

With the completely brand new ServoLOCK clamping of the grinding bowls and the automatic check of the fastening of the bowls inside the mill, man and machine are optimally protected. In the event of impermissible operating states, the machine blocks the start of a grinding – and if an imbalance occurs it automatically shuts off. It doesn’t get any safer than this. Just insert the grinding bowl – start – done!

FRITSCH premium advantage: Safely guided insertion

The grinding bowl is simply inserted in the PULVERISETTE 5 premium line from the front into the holder. Correct positioning is automatically ensured by a practical guide. The PULVERISETTE 5 premium line does not start until both bowls are correctly inserted and prevents due to bowl detection via RFID chip, the setting of too high speeds depending on the bowl material used.

Your advantage: guaranteed constant, reliable results – incorrect operation impossible.

FRITSCH premium advantage: Motor-driven grinding bowl clamping

The revolutionary ServoLOCK is activated with a single hand motion by pressing down the clamp. It is automatically locked by the machine via ServoLOCK instead of manually. A LED light shows that the bowl is correctly inserted and clamped.

Your advantage: extremely safe and easy operation with reproducible, user-independent clamping at any time – without screwing or other manual fastening.

FRITSCH premium advantage: Intuitive user navigation

The PULVERISETTE 5 premium line is operated via the adjustable, ergonomically arranged touchscreen with high-resolution and logical menu structure in multiple languages and practical plain-text user navigation for fast and easy operation. Here you enter the variable rotational speed and define the grinding time. You can programme interval and pause times using the minutes and seconds timer and can save up to 10 programmes.

Test the FRITSCH Planetary Mill PULVERISETTE 5 premium line!

Send us your most difficult sample – we will carry out a complimentary sample grinding for you. Compare for yourself!

The special features of the FRITSCH Planetary Mill PULVERISETTE 5 premium line and how it works – please have a look: