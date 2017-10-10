Quorum Announces New Customer Support and Demonstration Facilities for Users Worldwide

Image Credits: Quorum Technologies Ltd

Quorum Technologies, market and technology leaders in electron microscopy coating and cryogenic preparation products, continue to expand their network of customer support facilities worldwide. The latest laboratory is located at Nanjing Agricultural University, China, in association with distributors, Nanjing Tansi Technology Company.

Quorum's dedication to support of their users is further emphasised as they announce new expanded demonstration and support facilities in China and the USA. Managing Director, Tony Larkin, was recently in Nanjing in China to open a new demonstration laboratory at Nanjing Agricultural University in association with distributor partners, the Nanjing Tansi Technology Company. Along with Commercial Director, Robert Hennig, Tony was present as Head of the Laboratory, Professor He, invited colleagues and potential new Chinese customers to see his electron microscope demonstrated with the Quorum PP3010T Cryo-SEM sample preparation system. The PP3010T is the latest generation of cryo-SEM technology and combines the highest quality results with unparalleled ease of use. It is a highly automated, column-mounted, gas-cooled cryo-SEM preparation and cryo-transfer system suitable for most makes and models of W-SEM, FE-SEM and FIB/SEM.

Professor He says “the PP3010T is very useful in our work. It helps to reveal images of biological samples in their real state.”

I am delighted with the opportunity to work with Professor He and his team. They will be of tremendous assistance to our Chinese distributors. With access to our cryo-prep and coating systems in Professor He’s laboratory, Tansi are now able to show their customers the latest Quorum technologies. This follows on from similar commitments from our US partners, EMS, whose laboratory has one of the most comprehensive demonstration and training facilities outside of our own factory in Laughton. With more partners at facilities in Brno in the Czech Republic and UK universities including Nottingham and Leeds, we will continue to grow our support network as we seek to bring new advances through collaborations with our users worldwide. Tony Larkin, Managing Director, Quorum Technologies

Complementing instrumentation and training, Quorum has recently introduced a revised range of service and maintenance contracts to meet the changing needs of users. This is complemented by Quorum’s Extended Warranty Option of up to three years on nearly all products supplied by the company. Speaking of the Quorum commitment, Technical Director, Duncan Perry, says “my team of experienced engineers is available to our users worldwide and is supported with a wealth of documentation on our web site where we host our technical briefs, tips, methods, FAQs and general information about the procedures and advantages of different preparation techniques.”

Quorum supplies a large range of products and services to meet the needs of electron microscopists. These include sputter & carbon coaters, glow discharge systems, cryo-SEM preparation systems, critical point & freeze dryers for sample preparation, plasma etchers, benchtop vacuum evaporators, Peltier cooling stages for SEM and more. To obtain full details of Quorum’s range of products and services to support electron microscopists, please visit www.quorumtech.com/systems-and-equipment.