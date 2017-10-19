Ipsen Expands Service Offerings With Instrument Calibrations and Temperature Uniformity Surveys

Image Credits: Ipsen Inc

Starting October 1, 2017, Ipsen has expanded their offerings to include calibration and survey services that adhere to strict Nadcap requirements. As Ipsen continues to focus on providing advanced aftermarket support, this new service will fill a niche demand and help those that need to meet the requirements of highly regulated industries.

Ipsen’s technicians will perform NIST-traceable calibrations and periodic testing of heat-treating systems so companies can comply with AMS 2750E, which is recognized as the gold standard for both Nadcap and MedAccred. This includes calibrating and testing the furnace’s temperature and vacuum control systems, as well as verifying those systems are operating properly. If any non-conformances are discovered, Ipsen’s trained technicians are capable of quickly analyzing, troubleshooting and correcting them.

Key services include: