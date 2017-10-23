Rapid Sample Safe Evaporation of Large Solvent Volumes

Image Credits: Genevac

The Rocket™ from Genevac set the standard for productive, sample-safe evaporation of larger sample volumes.

Rocket technology enables the rapid evaporation of larger volumes of solvent in parallel and without supervision.  The system controls the whole process, temperature, duration, prevention of bumping and foaming as well as stopping the method at a defined volume of concentrate or as a fully dried sample.

To provide unmatched operational versatility - Rocket evaporators are available in two interchangeable formats. Compact in design the Rocket Synergy is optimised to dry or concentrate six flasks in parallel, each containing up to 450ml of solvent. Alternatively, the same system can accommodate drying of up to 18 ASE vials in parallel or using Genevac's proprietary SampleGenie™ concentrate your sample directly into a vial. If you are running 3 or more rotary evaporators at the same time, then the Rocket Synergy is for you.

For production use, the Rocket Synergy flask rotor may be quickly removed and replaced with a stainless-steel vessel allowing unattended automated batch processing.

In this configuration the Rocket Synergy 4D offers the optimum evaporation system for drying 5 litres batches or up to approximately 100 litres in a single run in automatic feed mode.  The Rocket Synergy 4D provides fast, safe evaporation of solvents with a boiling point of up to 165°C (DMF) and can easily dry aqueous samples. Unlike large volume rotary evaporators, vessel manipulation on the Rocket Synergy 4D is easy with no heavy glassware to handle. Built to enhance productivity, sample recovery from a Rocket Synergy is easy and cleaning quick and simple.

To watch a video introduction to the Rocket Synergy family of evaporators please visit https://www.spscientific.com/RocketSynergy/ or for further information contact Genevac on +44-1473-240000 / +1-845-255-5000 / [email protected]

