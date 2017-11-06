Haydale, ARTIS and Trelleborg Antivibration Solutions Set to Collaborate on New R&D Project

Haydale, ARTIS, part of Avon Rubber Plc, and Trelleborg Antivibration Solutions are pleased to announce that they are to embark on a two-year research and development project. This highly innovative project will investigate the use of Haydale’s patented plasma functionalisation for the enhancement of recovered carbon materials that are produced from the recycling of waste tyres so that these materials have the desired properties to enable them to be reused in engineering applications of rubber.

The project will also use plasma functionalised graphene, either alone or in combination with the newly developed recovered black materials as a hybrid system, to develop novel multifunctional elastomeric materials and products that can find a wide variety of applications across several different industry sectors.

This two-year project is co-funded by the UK’s innovation agency, Innovate UK and has a total project budget in excess of £750,000.

We recognise the strength of our partners in this project to be able to take the solutions that will be developed to market on a global level. We believe our expertise in functionalisation will ensure that we can design and deliver the desired type and degree of functionality to recovered carbon black materials and that these, in combination with functionalised graphene and other nanomaterials, will subsequently find applications across the elastomer industry, primarily through the market sectors served by the partners in this project consortium Dr Matthew Thornton, Senior Manager at Haydale

Martyn Bennett, Chief Scientist at ARTIS, said: “We are very excited at this opportunity and have worked with the other partners in the past so that we are very familiar with their capabilities. We fully believe that this technology can enhance the opportunities for graphene and other nanomaterials and offers scope to grow our technology offerings to the recovered carbon industry through functionalisation and deliver this to the key players at the heart of the rCB industry”.