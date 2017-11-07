3 in 1 Experience North Star Imaging – Volume Graphics – Instron Nov 14 UK Open House

NSI, VG and Instron have teamed together for an information sharing Open House on November 14th at Instron’s European Headquarters in High Wycombe, UK.

North Star Imaging UK will offer valuable advice and demonstrate the digital radiography and computed tomography X-ray Imaging capability of the versatile X5000™ system. With its large scanning envelope, the X5000 can scan very small to sizeable objects. The Computed Tomography (CT) services offered by NSI includes: Internal measurements; 3D CAD comparisons; Void and/or porosity analysis; Surface reconstructions for reverse engineering and Failure Analysis. To learn click more here

Volume Graphics, will provide valuable insights into the essential role of CT in digital product lifecycle management and the impressive capabilities of their latest CT software package, VGSTUDIO MAX 3.1. This high-end software has the ability to carry out post processing tasks such as dimensional metrology; CT to CAD comparison; porosity, inclusion, defect, and fiber material analyses; simulation on voxel data; and much more. Hence, if you are already a VG user or just interested in discovering what VGSTUDIO MAX 3.1 can do for you, then this is a great chance to speak directly with VG experts and see how Volume Graphics software can really boost the performance of your NSI CT scanner. To learn more click here

Instron UK will be demonstrating their equipment and discuss any applications relating to tensile, compression and torsional testing. To learn more click here

Contact Guy Tolley at [email protected] or +447557034195 to register for this event.