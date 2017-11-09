Peak Scientific Introduces New GC Gas Calculator

Peak Scientific, the global leader in gas generation for analytical laboratories, has created a unique online calculation tool to help laboratories which use Gas Chromatography (GC) to quickly find the ideal gas solution for their specific GC instrument.

The aptly named ‘GC Gas Calculator’ consists of 6 simple questions regarding a user’s GC instrument, such as the number and type of GCs, detectors, columns and injectors. These questions can be quickly and easily answered to determine the best gas supply solution for the GC instrument indicated.

Peak’s user-friendly calculator is free to use and generates a simple report which Peak Scientific will provide to anyone who uses the calculator.

One of the main goals of Peak is to make life easier for our customers, and our new GC Gas calculator is an easy-to-use online tool that will quickly help our customers choose the right combination of generators to suit their lab’s needs. By answering a few simple questions, we will calculate the gases, flows and purities required to support our customers’ GC applications and recommend a solution that will improve their lab workflow. Dr Ed Connor, Product Manager at Peak Scientific.

Peak’s GC Gas Calculator is available now on the Peak Scientific website here