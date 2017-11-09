Peak Scientific Introduces New GC Gas Calculator

Peak Scientific, the global leader in gas generation for analytical laboratories, has created a unique online calculation tool to help laboratories which use Gas Chromatography (GC) to quickly find the ideal gas solution for their specific GC instrument.

The aptly named ‘GC Gas Calculator’ consists of 6 simple questions regarding a user’s GC instrument, such as the number and type of GCs, detectors, columns and injectors. These questions can be quickly and easily answered to determine the best gas supply solution for the GC instrument indicated.

Peak’s user-friendly calculator is free to use and generates a simple report which Peak Scientific will provide to anyone who uses the calculator.

One of the main goals of Peak is to make life easier for our customers, and our new GC Gas calculator is an easy-to-use online tool that will quickly help our customers choose the right combination of generators to suit their lab’s needs. By answering a few simple questions, we will calculate the gases, flows and purities required to support our customers’ GC applications and recommend a solution that will improve their lab workflow.

Dr Ed Connor, Product Manager at Peak Scientific.

Peak’s GC Gas Calculator is available now on the Peak Scientific website here

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Cooling Generators with Hydrogen

In this interview, Thomas Skoczylas, Territory Sales Manager from Proton OnSite talks to AZoM about cooling generators with hydrogen.

Cooling Generators with Hydrogen

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Optical Metrology has found increased demands for difficult environments and increased data storing capabilities. AZoM spoke Dr. Peter de Groot, of ZYGO, about his thoughts and expertise surrounding the subject and how he feels ZYGO will lead the industry moving forward.

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

Fungilab’s main focus since its establishment has been to research, develop and manufacture the most advanced viscometers in order to offer our clients the highest and most accurate performance in the viscosity measurement. In this interview, AZoM speaks to Fungilab CEO, Ernest Buira.

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

More Content from Peak Scientific

See all content from Peak Scientific