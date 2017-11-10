Princeton Instruments Appoints Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd as Distributor for FERGIE Spectroscopy Product Segment

Princeton Instruments is pleased to announce the signing of distribution agreement with Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. - formerly LOT UK - to expand sales and local support for the new FERGIE line of imaging spectrographs, associated accessories and systems.

Princeton Instruments’ FERGIE is a revolutionary, modular spectrograph designed to handle Raman, fluorescence, absorption/reflectance spectroscopy, microscopy, and hyper-spectroscopy over UV-NIR range.

FERGIE incorporates our proprietary, aberration-free spectrograph design. It is accompanied by a host of accessories including lasers, fiber probes and an ingeniously designed family of cubes to build complete systems in a matter of minutes we are actively expanding our FERGIE team and knowledgeable partners in key territories around the world to provide better support to local customers.

Ravi Guntupalli, VP Sales and Marketing at Princeton Instruments

Part of the Quantum Design International group, Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. was chosen as a partner because of its long history and experience in supporting research and industrial customers as well as vast knowledge in spectroscopy applications. For more than 30 years, QDI has also been manufacturing and distributing its own industry-leading materials characterization systems.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Cooling Generators with Hydrogen

In this interview, Thomas Skoczylas, Territory Sales Manager from Proton OnSite talks to AZoM about cooling generators with hydrogen.

Cooling Generators with Hydrogen

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Optical Metrology has found increased demands for difficult environments and increased data storing capabilities. AZoM spoke Dr. Peter de Groot, of ZYGO, about his thoughts and expertise surrounding the subject and how he feels ZYGO will lead the industry moving forward.

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

Fungilab’s main focus since its establishment has been to research, develop and manufacture the most advanced viscometers in order to offer our clients the highest and most accurate performance in the viscosity measurement. In this interview, AZoM speaks to Fungilab CEO, Ernest Buira.

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

More Content from Princeton Instruments

See all content from Princeton Instruments