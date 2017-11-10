Princeton Instruments Appoints Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd as Distributor for FERGIE Spectroscopy Product Segment

Princeton Instruments is pleased to announce the signing of distribution agreement with Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. - formerly LOT UK - to expand sales and local support for the new FERGIE line of imaging spectrographs, associated accessories and systems.

Princeton Instruments’ FERGIE is a revolutionary, modular spectrograph designed to handle Raman, fluorescence, absorption/reflectance spectroscopy, microscopy, and hyper-spectroscopy over UV-NIR range.

FERGIE incorporates our proprietary, aberration-free spectrograph design. It is accompanied by a host of accessories including lasers, fiber probes and an ingeniously designed family of cubes to build complete systems in a matter of minutes we are actively expanding our FERGIE team and knowledgeable partners in key territories around the world to provide better support to local customers. Ravi Guntupalli, VP Sales and Marketing at Princeton Instruments

Part of the Quantum Design International group, Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. was chosen as a partner because of its long history and experience in supporting research and industrial customers as well as vast knowledge in spectroscopy applications. For more than 30 years, QDI has also been manufacturing and distributing its own industry-leading materials characterization systems.