The World's First Solid-State 3D LiDAR IC Receives Two CES 2018 Innovation Awards

LeddarCore IC

LeddarTech has been named a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree in two prestigious categories for its LeddarCore LCA2 solid-state LiDAR IC: Embedded Technologies, and Vehicle Intelligence and Self-Driving Technology.

The LeddarCore LCA2 is the world's first LiDAR integrated circuit (IC) enabling rapid high-volume deployment of solid-state 3D LiDARs that meet the automotive industry's stringent performance, cost and reliability requirements.

By integrating a powerful, proven, discrete solid-state LiDAR (SSL) technology into low-cost ICs, the LeddarCore LCA2 solves one of the industry's most pressing challenges: enabling rapid, large-scale production of automotive-grade SSLs at an affordable price for commercial deployment in mass-market vehicles.

The LeddarCore LCA2 truly is a breakthrough innovation that brings LiDAR technology to the mass markets. The LCA2 delivers unique added value, reduces inherent risks at all levels of the value chain, and accelerates the path toward commercial deployments of semi- and fully autonomous driving solutions, these two CES awards are an acknowledgement of our technology excellence and LeddarCore IC business model geared toward mass production of SSL sensors by Tier-1 manufacturers for deployment by automotive OEMs as early as 2020. Charles Boulanger, LeddarTech's CEO

The CES Innovation Awards recognizing achievements in product design and engineering are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, the owner and producer of CES 2018, a global event covering all business of consumer technologies.

Products chosen as CES Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting-edge tech products and services coming to market.

The products entered in this prestigious program are judged by a preeminent panel of independent industrial designers, independent engineers and members of the trade media to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting edge consumer electronics products.