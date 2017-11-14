Versatile Evaporator Available in Different Optimised Configurations

The compact benchtop EZ-2 Series evaporator from Genevac has been designed to meet or exceed the solvent removal needs of most laboratory scientists.

Image Credits: Genevac

Using the most advanced proven technology in evaporation science, the EZ-2 Series has been designed specifically for solvent removal in many areas of scientific research, whether concentration of samples or complete drying is required.

For many applications an optimised EZ-2 evaporator is available to suit your solvent removal needs. The EZ-Envi is created specifically for concentration of volatile solvents prior to analysis, the EZ-Standard for drying water and volatile solvents, the EZ-2 Plus for working with solvents with higher boiling points -  up to 165°C and the EZ-2 Elite for more difficult solutions such as DMSO and NMP, or fast freeze drying.  EZ-2 evaporators can be further modified for the most difficult and hazardous solvents, a special model exists for those working with potentially explosive solvents such as diethyl-ether.  Alternatively, for laboratories who remove concentrated acids and acid chlorides, a corrosion resistant construction EZ-2 HCl is the system of choice.

Each EZ-2 evaporator is compatible with a wide selection of sample holders enabling evaporation from sample container formats including round-bottom flasks up to 500ml, tubes up to 150mm long, vials, and custom reaction blocks as well as shallow and deep-well microplates.

Running an EZ-2 evaporator is easier than a rotary evaporator.  Just load your samples, select maximum safe temperature for samples, select solvent type and hit start. Offering true unattended operation through use of pre-programmed methods an EZ-2 Series evaporator requires minimal user training, even a beginner can competently use the system within 5 minutes.

For further information on the EZ-2 Series evaporator family please visit here or contact Genevac now on +44-1473-240000 / +1-845-687-5000 / [email protected]


