06 DECEMBER 2017 at the National Physical Laboratory Quantum Design UK and Ireland are Hosting a UK J A Woollam Ellipsometry Workshop.

This workshop is aimed at both experienced ellipsometry users as well as people new to ellipsometry.

The format of the day will include an introduction to ellipsometry, fundamentals of ellipsometric data analysis, and an overview of ellipsometric applications in both research and production. New emerging applications will be highlighted.

There will be a complimentary lunch provided on the day as well as all day refreshments. Delegate places are strictly limited, so early registration is advised. The agenda will be finalised shortly.

Provisional agenda