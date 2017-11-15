UK J A Woollam Ellipsometry Workshop

06 DECEMBER 2017 at the National Physical Laboratory Quantum Design UK and Ireland are Hosting a UK J A Woollam Ellipsometry Workshop.

This workshop is aimed at both experienced ellipsometry users as well as people new to ellipsometry.

The format of the day will include an introduction to ellipsometry, fundamentals of ellipsometric data analysis, and an overview of ellipsometric applications in both research and production. New emerging applications will be highlighted.

There will be a complimentary lunch provided on the day as well as all day refreshments.  Delegate places are strictly limited, so early registration is advised. The agenda will be finalised shortly.

Provisional agenda

09.30 Registration & Coffee
10:00 Introduction to Quantum Design UK and Ireland and J A Woollam
Shayz Ikram, Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd
10:05 Spectroscopic Ellipsometry – Theory and Fundamentals
Neha Singh, J A Woollam Co
11:15 Coffee Break
11:30 Spectroscopic Ellipsometry – Applications and Data Analysis Examples
Neha Singh, J A Woollam Co
12:30 Lunch
13:30

Spectroscopic Ellipsometry – Overview about J A Woollam Ellipsometers
Neha Singh, J A Woollam Co
14:15 Practical demonstrations of the J A Woollam Alpha SE Spectroscopic Ellipsometer
Thomas Wagner, LOT-QuantumDesign
14:45 Coffee Break
15:00 Sample measurements, Q&A
16:00 Discussions and Close

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Improving Elastomers with Carbon Nanotube Composites

Carbon nanotubes are an allotrope of carbon that can be added to various materials to change the functionality of them, here AZoM speaks to Keith Broadbent of Haydale about their HDPlas Multi Walled Carbon Nanotube

Improving Elastomers with Carbon Nanotube Composites

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »