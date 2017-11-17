TeraView CEO elected as a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering

TeraView, the pioneer and leader in terahertz technology and solutions is pleased to announce that Dr Don Arnone, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of TeraView Ltd, has been elected as a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

The Royal Academy of Engineering is the National Academy of Engineering of the United Kingdom which, uniquely, brings together the country’s most eminent and distinguished engineers of all disciplines. The Academy is active in many areas, interfacing with the UK Government, industry and academia; it also represents the UK internationally on a range of European and global platforms.

Dr Arnone and his colleagues in the original terahertz team pioneered active terahertz imaging and spectroscopy, and then co-founded TeraView which converted a laboratory technique into a commercial product.  TeraView is the leading terahertz analysis instrumentation company and solutions provider in the world, and has pioneered new terahertz applications in biomedical imaging of cancer, fault detection in semiconductor chips, car paints and other high value coatings.  A range of other applications in industrial process control have been developed, and TeraView’s products and know-how play a role in security and scientific research. A list of innovations and world firsts pioneered by TeraView can be found below.

Dr Arnone commented “It is a great honour to accept this award, which reflects the efforts and the expertise of our original founding team of terahertz scientists and engineers, as well as the colleagues who have joined us and built up our strong scientific, engineering and customer support activities that have allowed TeraView to stay at the forefront of terahertz R&D and engineering. We look forward to working closely with the Royal Academy of Engineering to help it achieve its key goals of promoting excellence in engineering in the UK and beyond.”

Professor Sir Michael Pepper, TeraView’s Chief Scientific Director, commented “This is excellent recognition of Don’s and our team’s pioneering achievements in taking terahertz technology from a scientific experiment on an optical bench to a fully-commercialised application, opening up many applications not previously envisaged by anyone”.

