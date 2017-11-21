Ipsen Granted U.S. Patent for Advanced Loader Design, Joining Decades-Long List of U.S. Granted Patents

Ipsen was recently awarded U.S. Patent No. 9,719,149 B2 for the development of a new load transport mechanism that can move a load within a multi-station heat-treating system. Chief Engineer Craig Moller, Director of Engineering and Supply Chain Kevin Woerner and Dr. W. Hendrik Grobler – the named inventors on the patent – began developing this design five years ago.

This newest patent joins a long list of patents dating all the way back to the time of Ipsen’s founder, Harold Ipsen, in the 1950s. With nearly 100 U.S. granted patents, as well as numerous patents granted in countries around the world, the many advances and contributions Ipsen has made to the industry over the decades is clear. Today, Ipsen remains committed to innovation and finding new ways to improve heat-treating systems, ancillary equipment and modes of operation.

With many of Ipsen’s patents still used in some form or other, the advanced design and clever thinking behind each invention influences, and lives on in, everything Ipsen builds today. Ipsen is proud to add this newly patented loader design to its long list of reliable, innovative creations as they continue to engineer and manufacture advanced, highly technical equipment for unique or special applications. To see a full list of Ipsen’s U.S. granted patents over the years, visit here.