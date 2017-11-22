TSS Microscopy Announces New Maintenance and Service Programs for Philips CM Series TEMs

TSS Microscopy announces the availability of dedicated service programs for Philips (FEI) CM Series transmission electron microscopes still in service.

TSS Microscopy service programs will enable laboratories and research facilities operating Philips CM Series TEMs to continue to use these microscopes. Their offering fills a gap created when Thermo Fisher Scientific (FEI) announced that they would no longer support these older TEMs after the close of 2017.

Many CM Series TEMs are still performing imaging and analysis operations, freeing capacity on more advanced tools that may also be in the lab, Owners of these microscopes were understandably concerned about the future usability of their CM TEMs. We know that these microscopes still play a valuable role in many labs around the world, so we wanted to provide an option for those labs which would help them to extend the service life of their Philips CM Series TEM. Hobie Richards, TSS Microscopy Director of Sales and Service.

TSS Microscopy will offer annual contract service and maintenance plans, as well as per diem service for all Philips CM Series TEMS: 100 kV – 300 kV models using W, LaB6 or FEG sources. TSS has an inventory of parts specifically for the CM Series and their service team includes engineers who are knowledgeable in the mechanics of older TEMs, with direct, hands-on experience performing both periodic maintenance and corrective service on the CM Series.

Philips Electron Optics, which became part of FEI Company in 1997, introduced the CM Series of transmission electron microscopes in 1986. CM Series TEMs offered complete computer control, a motorized stage and advanced, ergonomic design—all of which contributed to the CM Series being a revolutionary platform for its time. Even 30 years later, CM Series TEMs are still in use in hundreds of laboratories around the world.