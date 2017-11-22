Vibrating Cup Mill –with higher grinding performance and Pellet Press!

The completely modified FRITSCH Vibrating Cup Mill PULVERISETTE 9 offers many practical advantages in all areas in which hard, brittle and fibrous material must be ground extremely quick down to analytical fineness. And ideal for fast sample preparation, such as in the areas of spectroscopy preparation, ore and geology laboratories, mining and metallurgy, ceramics industry, agriculture and environmental science, infrared and x-ray fluorescence analysis. With increased grinding power and a completely new drive concept, even safer and easier to tension the grinding set, especially quiet, simple to operate and quick to clean. For precise, loss-free grinding results in shortest times!

Easy working

The working position is ergonomically optimised; the ease of cleaning is without match. The grinding sets are especially light, and do not have to be placed directly on the vibrating plate in the centre of the mill. The grinding set is simply placed on the guide rail and easily moved to the final position. This protects your back and saves energy and time. The grinding set is tensioned in seconds using an one-hand lever.

NEW: Pellet Press

With the manual hydraulic FRITSCH Pellet Press, the ground samples can be fast and easy prepared as pellets with a smooth and homogeneous surface for spectral analyses such as X-ray fluorescence analysis or infrared spectroscopy for elementary analysis.

