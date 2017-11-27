Tecman has announced that they are exhibiting at the GALM Lightweight Vehicle Manufacturing: Joining, Forming & Manufacturing Technology Summit at the NEC in Birmingham, UK on 29th – 30th November 2017.

The GALM Summit showcases the latest developments from OEMs in the joining and forming of lightweight materials for the automotive industry. The focus of the two-day event is the improvement of the manufacturing process and addressing the complex issues associated with lightweight automotive joining and forming.

As an exhibitor, Tecman will be showcasing their range of structural adhesive solutions for the automotive industry, specifically body in white applications.

Tecman focus on improved performance, weight reduction, and rapid assembly in automotive manufacturing. Their solutions provide maximum process efficiency while keeping costs low for clients.

The primary product under demonstration will be Tecman’s DAAT® Structural Adhesive Film, which is a dual action adhesive film that performs better than many alternative structural liquid adhesives.

DAAT® Technology

By combining the benefits of conventional adhesive tape with the performance of a structural epoxy adhesive, DAAT® technology is redefining manufacturing processes by enabling design and engineering concepts previously limited by conventional structural bonding methods.

Adhesion for automotive manufacturing is simplified as the bonding area of the tape is accurately defined, which also speeds up the process. DAAT® structural adhesive film is extremely versatile and can be modified to meet specific design requirements, providing engineers with greater design flexibility.

Tecman have experience in working alongside leading automotive OEMs to deliver products that provide a clear competitive advantage for manufacturers. This technology is especially useful for body in white applications.

Body in White

Body in White is the stage in automotive manufacturing where the car body components have been welded together but before any painting or moving parts are assembled. Tecman’s structural adhesive film has been developed for use at this stage of the automotive manufacturing process to bond dissimilar (multi) materials. With a superior cured shear adhesion of up to 39.8 MPa on clean steel and up to 36.7 MPa on oily steel, DAAT® provides a high-strength bond of steel, aluminum, magnesium, and other composites. Typical applications include the chassis, hem flange, doors, and body brackets.

Tecman at GALM 2017

Tecman will be exhibiting at the GALM Lightweight Vehicle Manufacturing: Joining, Forming & Manufacturing Technology Summit over both days. If you would like more information about their range of structural adhesive solutions for automotive applications, including body-in-white, please come and visit their booth at the exhibition area on the first floor.