New Energy Meter Accessory for the LP980 Spectrometer

The LP980 Transient Absorption Spectrometer from Edinburgh Instruments now offers calibrated, software-controlled energy meters to monitor experimental conditions in real time. The meters are fitted inside the sample chamber of the instrument and provide the energy of each individual excitation pulse, as well as the energy after the sample. This makes absorbance measurements and photobleaching tests easier than ever.

To learn more about this accessory or request pricing, please contact [email protected]

