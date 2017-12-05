AMD present results of case studies with TeraView at ISTFA 2017

TeraView, the pioneer and leader in terahertz technology and solutions is pleased to announce the joint publication of a paper at the International Society for Test and Failure Analysis (ISTFA) conference in Pasadena, California between teams from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and TeraView Ltd in the UK.  The paper was presented by Ms. Bernice Zee from AMD Singapore at the event.

The paper, the result of a collaboration between the two companies, introduces the capability of TeraView’s patented Electro Optical Terahertz Pulse Reflectometry (EOTPR) technology by quickly and accurately isolating the fault location in AMD’s latest 2.5D high end graphics chip set.

Dr. Jesse Alton, semiconductor product manager and applications manager at TeraView commented, “We are pleased to work with AMD to highlight EOTPR’s capabilities in solving challenging issues in advanced IC packaging technology, and we are delighted with the publication of this joint paper”.

According to Martin Igarashi, TeraView’s VP of Semiconductor Business. “It was great to see that the EOTPR technology is gaining greater industry wide recognition at this conference.  This is demonstrated by not only this paper from AMD, but a further EOTPR related paper from ASE and 3 tutorial sessions all mentioning EOTPR as the key technology to solve advanced IC packaging problems.”

The work with AMD and other customers at ISTFA are excellent examples of TeraView’s collaborative approach when working with customers in the industry. We benefit greatly from collaborating with experienced industry personnel such as Ms. Zee, and this in turn helps us to better optimise our unique EOTPR solutions to meet our customers’ needs.

Dr. Don Arnone, TeraView’s CEO.

